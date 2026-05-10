Rays Land High School Prep Star in Recent MLB Mock Draft

Lady Luck was on the side of the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2026 MLB Draft Lottery, with the team coming away with the No. 2 overall pick.

After missing the postseason in two straight years, the Rays are right back in the playoff picture this season, off to an incredible start. Things are only going to get better in July when they are on the clock, able to add a high-upside youngster to the mix.

Who is Tampa Bay going to target? Should UCLA Bruins star shortstop Roch Cholowsky not be selected No. 1 by the Chicago White Sox, he will almost assuredly come off the board when the Rays are on the clock.

Should the UCLA star be selected first, as many are predicting he will be, Tampa Bay will have a choice on its hands between two highly-regarded prospects: prep shortstop Grady Emerson and catcher Vahn Lackey.

Rays land Grady Emerson in latest MLB mock draft

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Argyle High School player Grady Emerson during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In a recent mock draft done over at MLB.com, the Rays land the prep star out of Christian High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Going strictly off talent, Emerson is the guy for Tampa Bay despite their ever-persistent need for help behind the plate.

The Rays are still kicking themselves for passing on Buster Posey with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 MLB Draft when they selected shortstop Tim Beckham out of Griffin High School instead. Will the same thing happen with Lackey?

They certainly hope not, and Emerson certainly has the talent and upside to warrant being the second player off the board in this year’s draft. He is an elite prospect with a 65-grade, excelling in virtually every area of the game.

Emerson has an advanced skill set for a player his age. There are no holes in his game, with every category on the 80-grade scale being at least a 55. His power and run are the lowest graded, but he has the frame and potential to hit 25+ home runs once he fills out. His instincts help make up for anything he lacks in raw speed.

‘26 SS Grady Emerson (@Turn2Grady) did not disappoint.



Polish/feel is clear in the box. Impressive strides in a 12-month window in terms of fluidity & creating stretch.



Up to 106-plus EV’s w/ ability to lift. Went head high for low-100s liners often & with ease.@ShooterHunt https://t.co/xR5cD4AM83 pic.twitter.com/QoPuH2F626 — Cooper Trinkle (@CTrinkle23) January 4, 2026

A fluid defender, his 60-grade arm and field are both warranted. Listed at 6-foot-2, if he can stick at shortstop, his value will increase exponentially.

His 60-hit grade is warranted by a strong, left-handed swing. He generates impressive exit velocities, consistently finding the barrel with great swing decisions and quality at-bats, waiting for the perfect time to strike.

Emerson is learning from Rusty Greer, who also mentored Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. while he was growing up. Given how things turned out for him, it is easy to see why evaluators and scouts are so excited about Emerson.