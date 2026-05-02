Rays Catching Prospect Has Been Red Hot To Start Season

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the MLB thus far in the 2026 regular season.

Entering play on May 1, they have a record of 18-12, putting them 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees, a team they have already swept once this year, in the American League East race.

The Rays are currently atop the Wild Card standings, three games clear of the Detroit Tigers, who are in second. It has been a magnificent start despite some key contributors either struggling or being on the injured list.

Down on the farm, there are some encouraging developments as well. In the early going, catcher Caden Bodine has been the hottest hitter in the organization through the first month of the year.

Caden Bodine dominating Single-A to start season

Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine (17) hits a single against the Arizona Wildcats during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Acquired from the Baltimore Orioles as part of the return package for starting pitcher Shane Baz, the Coastal Carolina product has gotten off to a scorching hot start with Single-A Charleston.

Through his first 97 plate appearances, he has produced a .381/.432/.607 slash line, hitting three home runs, six doubles and two triples as part of his 32 hits. He has 13 RBI and 18 runs scored, but the most impressive part of his performance at the plate is his discipline and recognition of the strike zone.

Bodine has struck out only three times and drawn nine walks. His 3.1% strikeout rate is by far the best mark in the entire minor league system; he is the only qualified hitter who has a strikeout rate below 5%.

Known for his hit-over-power profile coming out of college, Bodine is going to need to be challenged soon. He looks to be too polished for Single-A, but there is a problem Tampa Bay has to figure out.

Hitting prospects w/a SwStr% < 5% and 2 or more HR:



- Caden Bodine: 22 | A

- Luis Lara: 21 | AAA

- Nate Furman: 24 | AAA

- Henry Godbout: 22 | A+

- Juneiker Caceres: 18 | A



All have plus barrel control while delivering solid power. pic.twitter.com/ZH3S54dMh2 — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) April 29, 2026

Currently handling the job behind the plate at High-A is Nathan Flewelling. He needs as many reps as he can get, which is why Bodine opened the year at Single-A Charleston. Would the Rays be inclined to have him skip a level and head right to Double-A Montgomery to continue his development?

It is something the organization’s decision-makers are going to have to figure out. Bodine is ready for a promotion, but they do not want to stunt his growth by having him play sporadically as a backup player.

Of course, having too many catchers is a welcome problem for a Rays club that, since its inception, has struggled to find consistent production behind the plate. Now, they could have multiple high-end prospects who can be Big League contributors down the road.