Rays Make 2 Additions to Team With MLB Roster Expansion

With MLB rosters expanding from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1, the Tampa Bay Rays are adding some reinforcements for the stretch run of the regular season.

One of the additions they are making to the roster comes as little surprise. Outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list and rejoin the team. He was dealing with a left hamstring strain that popped up in mid-August and kept him out of the lineup for a few days.

He made an appearance as a pinch hitter on Aug. 15 after starting in right field on Aug. 14, but didn’t get back in the lineup until Aug. 18. Something still wasn’t right, as he played only a few innings before being lifted for a replacement and subsequently placed on the IL.

Past his eligibility date to return, Mesa will now be back with the Major League team after about two weeks, with his hamstring deemed healthy. He played in five consecutive games, alternating between starts in the outfield and as the designated hitter, and came away feeling good.

Vicor Mesa Jr., Alex Cook added to Rays roster

Aug 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cook (54) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mesa will likely assume his role as the left-handed hitter in the right field platoon with the Rays. He has done exceptionally well, stepping into the role that was originally planned for Jake Fraley, but he has been dealing with injuries of his own.

Joining Mesa on the Big League roster is right-handed pitcher Alex Cook. The right-handed pitcher has spent almost all of the 2026 campaign with Triple-A Durham, making his MLB debut on July 31.

He made two appearances with Tampa Bay this season, throwing 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks, to go along with three strikeouts. With Durham, Cook has made 37 appearances, including six starts, throwing 42.2 innings with 46 strikeouts and 15 walks.

The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated OF Victor Mesa Jr. (left hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL and recalled RHP Alex Cook from Triple-A Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 1, 2026

His promotion is one that will certainly surprise some fans. Many of them were likely hoping to see one of the team’s top pitching prospects, such as Ty Johnson, making their Major League debut down the stretch.

Johnson began his transition into the bullpen from the rotation in August and has been adapting well after a hiccup in his first appearance. The same goes for Brody Hopkins, another starting pitcher who has transitioned into being a relief pitcher over the last few weeks.

Another move could be made down the line when the need for a fresh arm arises, but for now, Cook is taking one of the two spots created by the roster expansion along with Mesa.