Rays Veteran Suffers Unfortunate Setback During Injury Rehab

The Tampa Bay Rays have done a wonderful job this season navigating injuries to several players who they were counting on to be key contributors on the field.

One of the players whom the team has unfortunately not had in the mix much is outfielder Jake Fraley. He signed a one-year deal with the Rays after being released during the offseason, knowing he could play a prominent role in their outfield mix.

Tampa Bay overhauled that position group this past winter, and Fraley was expected to be a big part of the puzzle. He has not played for the Rays since May 15 after recently undergoing hernia surgery.

Fraley was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, working his way back to the Big League squad. Disappointingly, his return to the team will be delayed even longer because he has suffered a setback.

Jake Fraley suffers setback during injury rehab

Apr 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays out fielder Jake Fraley (17) strikes out during the second inning against Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Times on X, Fraley is set to see a doctor to determine what has led to the recent issues he is dealing with and figure out just how much of a setback has occurred.

“#Rays OF Jake Fraley was pulled off his rehab assignment at AAA @DurhamBulls due to issues related to his recent hernia surgery. He will soon see a doctor to determine the cause and extent of the setback,” Topkin wrote in his post.

Fraley has produced a .232/.300/.390 slash line through 90 plate appearances this season with two home runs and seven doubles. A left-handed hitter, he provided the team with a solid platoon option as someone who has performed well against right-handed pitching in his career.

#Rays OF Jake Fraley was pulled off his rehab assignment at AAA @DurhamBulls due to issues related to his recent hernia surgery. He will soon see a doctor to determine the cause and extent of the setback. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 12, 2026

With the veteran sidelined, more opportunities have been going to Jonny DeLuca and Victor Mesa Jr. Both have performed admirably in his place, providing the team with massive improvements over what they were receiving from corner outfielders in 2025.

Fraley’s absence could lead to the Rays’ front office being a little more aggressive in seeking out some outfield help ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Adding another slugger to this lineup behind third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda would make a lot of sense.

If it isn’t an outfielder they acquire, help up the middle of the infield would be another area to improve. Taylor Walls remains light-hitting at shortstop, and the team has failed to replace Brandon Lowe’s production at second base, with Gavin Lux still being sidelined by injury.