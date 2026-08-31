3 Players Rays Could Add to Team When Rosters Expand

The Tampa Bay Rays are rolling once again, shrinking their Magic Number to make the postseason with each passing day.

With September right around the corner, they are in a great spot, owners of the best record in the American League at 81-54, putting them 4.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East entering play on Aug. 30.

For the stretch run of the season, the Rays are going to be able to add a little more depth to the team. Rosters expand for the month of September from 26 to 28 players on the first of the month.

Here are three players Tampa Bay should consider adding to their team when expansion occurs.

3. Mason Englert

Jul 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Mason Englert (59) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Rays want to add an experienced swingman to the pitching staff, Mason Englert makes a lot of sense. He has been shuttling between Triple-A Durham and the Big League staff all year, throwing the ball pretty well.

Englert has remained pitching a starter’s workload with Durham, and his last two outings have been dominant. He threw six shutout innings with nine strikeouts, allowing only one hit and one walk in his most recent start. That followed up a strong six-inning outing, where the only run against him was a solo homer.

He has caught fire at the right time, putting him squarely in the mix for a call-up as someone who can provide multi-inning outings.

2. Victor Mesa Jr./Jack Suwinski

Mar 15, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Jack Suwinski hits a three run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tampa Bay is going to call up a positional player, it would make sense for Victor Mesa Jr. to be on their short list of candidates. He is currently on the injured list with a nagging hamstring injury, but has been playing in Triple-A games.

If he is ready to come off the injured list when rosters expand, he is a logical choice. Should he not be ready and the team wants another outfielder with MLB experience, Jack Suwinski could get the nod despite his underwhelming numbers since being acquired at the deadline.

Fans would love to see Jacob Melton promoted, but he needs to continue getting consistent playing time. Such a role isn’t available in the Major Leagues right now, but a left-handed hitting outfielder is what the team could look to add to the lineup.

1. Ty Johnson

Feb 19, 2026; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ty Johnson (82) poses for a photo during media day at Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While no official word has been shared on who the Rays want to promote, based on some decisions made at Triple-A, it would seem that Ty Johnson is a favorite for a September call-up.

He shifted to a full-time role as a relief pitcher when August started, potentially prepping him for a move to the bullpen in the Major Leagues down the stretch. He has taken well to the move after a rough first relief outing.

Operating as a starting pitcher all season before the change, he could provide the team with bulk-inning outings to help eat innings and save some of the players who are throwing more than they have in years, such as Shane McClanahan, Ian Seymour and Griffin Jax.