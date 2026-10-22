Rays Must Sign Junior Caminero to Long-Term Extension After World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of the World Series on Friday night and will be hoping to win the championship in franchise history. However, the Rays are always looking ahead, and the front office will always be thinking about what’s next.

After having the best record in the American League this season, Tampa Bay was able to handle their business against both the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays were able to sweep the Yankees and then beat the Guardians in six games. Now, they will be getting set for a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series, and it should be a good matchup between the teams with the two best records in their respective leagues.

However, while the team will be hoping to win their first championship, they will also be looking ahead to trying to keep the face of the franchise on the team for as long as possible. One player who they must sign soon is their young star, Junior Caminero.

Caminero Will Get Massive Contract Soon

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts after an out during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the conclusion of the World Series, it is going to be one of the more interesting offseasons in a long time. With a major labor battle set for this winter, what ends up happening to baseball is anyone's guess. The 2027 season is certainly up in the air, but that shouldn't stop teams from making moves.

However, for the Rays, their top priority this winter should be locking up their young star to a long-term deal. Even though Tampa Bay generally doesn’t spend a ton of money on payroll, they have a new stadium on the way and new ownership that has taken over as well.

When the stadium launches in the next few years, having a player like Caminero as the face of the franchise would be a major luxury. Following a second straight great year and being in the AL MVP conversation, the young slugger has proven that he is one of the brightest young stars in the league.

In terms of what it might cost Tampa Bay, the extension by Bobby Witt Jr. and Kansas City seems like a great starting point. He received an 11-year, $288 million extension, and Caminero should be in that neighborhood as well.

Overall, while the goal will be to win the World Series, the Rays must be thinking about their future as well. In the center of that should be locking up their young star.