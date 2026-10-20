Rays' Junior Caminero Has Signature October Moment in ALCS

Despite being down in the ALCS two games to one and on the road for two more, the Tampa Bay Rays found a way to come all the way back and win three straight to punch their ticket to the World Series.

For a majority of the year, it was the Rays who were the best team in the AL, but it really looked like the Cleveland Guardians were going to be able to give them some problems. However, the starting rotation for Tampa Bay was strong in this series, and the offense finally got going in the last couple of games.

Offense was at a premium in the first three games, and the Rays were unable to score more than three runs in a game. Unsurprisingly, this resulted in them being down in the series. However, the unit finally started to come alive a bit.

Over the next three games, Tampa Bay totaled 17 runs, with two seven-run performances. In the clinching win in Game 6, it was Junior Caminero who was able to have his October moment.

Caminero Has His October Moment

JUNIOR CAMINERO

OFF THE FOUL POLE



THE TROP IS ELECTRIC! pic.twitter.com/E0hC0eAmBK — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2026

After going 0-for-4 in the pivotal Game 3, Caminero came into Game 4 a bit more relaxed and ready to showcase what he can do. In the 7-3 win, he went 1-for-5, but was able to get a double and an RBI to help contribute.

In Game 5, he was able to go 1-for-4, in what ended up being a 3-1 Rays victory. However, with a chance to go to the World Series on the line, Caminero had his best performance of the postseason and was finally able to hit his first home run in October.

With this game still being very much in reach for the Guardians in the seventh inning, trailing by a score of 3-1, it was Caminero who hit a two-run home run to get Tropicana Field rocking.

At just 23 years old, he is one of the best young stars in the game, and the emotion with which he went around the bases showcased how excited he was to deliver in a big spot.

For the Rays, their being able to make the World Series with Caminero not even being at his best right now is very encouraging. However, he is a player that does hit his home runs in bunches, and the hope will be that he can carry this momentum from the ALCS into the World Series.