Rays Rightfully Jump Yankees in MLB Power Rankings

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to have another incredible week and have continued to prove they are a team to be feared in the American League.

With another (4-2) week in the books and two more series wins, the Rays just continue to find ways to win. Starting off against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay was able to win the series on the road, beating a team that was expected to be a favorite in the AL East this year.

Following that series win, the team returned home against the Miami Marlins. Seeking to keep a great winning streak alive at home, the Rays did drop the middle game of the series, but still won it overall.

The performance by Tampa Bay at home this year has been truly impressive, totaling an impressive (16-5) record so far. While the team starts to plan their move in the next couple of years, Tropicana Field has been kind to them this season. Now, with the Rays still playing at a high level in the middle of May, they are finally starting to get some recognition.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his weekly power rankings, and the Rays moved up to fourth, jumping the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rightfully Ahead of Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the Rays being in first place in the AL East by a few games now, it was only right for them to be placed ahead of New York. Tampa Bay not only has the head-to-head advantage over them, but they are (30-15) through 45 games and have the best record in the AL.

While there are three National League teams ahead of them, they are deserving of being in the top five and are showing no signs of slowing down. This coming week, they will be at home for three games against the Baltimore Orioles, and then it will be a big weekend showdown against the Yankees.

Even though they might not have had the highest of expectations coming into the year, they have proven that they are a contender early on. The starting rotation has been fantastic for the team, and perhaps a little bit of a hot streak from free agent signing Cedric Mullins of late will help keep the offense going.

Overall, the Rays coming in fourth in the power rankings feels like the right spot, and it was deserved that they jumped their division rival this week.