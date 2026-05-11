Rays' Red-Hot Play Rightfully Catapults Them Into Top 5 of MLB Power Rankings

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to play some excellent baseball of late, and it was another really strong week for the team.

Even though the Rays might not have been expected to be a contender this year, they have certainly emerged as one so far. With the season about a quarter of the way through, Tampa Bay has been one of the best teams in the league and appears to be a legitimate contender.

The Rays have been led by one of the best starting rotations in baseball and a lineup that has been more productive than they would have thought. Despite some injuries of late to the rotation, Tampa Bay has been able to piece some things together and is winning despite that adversity.

Even though they may not have received a ton of attention coming into the year, they are starting to put people on notice of late.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his MLB Power Rankings, and the Rays made a slight move up into the Top 5, coming in fifth.

Tampa Bay Proving To Be Elite

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It was another fantastic week for the Rays, who were able to win five of their six games against American League East opponents. Due to a rainout against the Boston Red Sox, that four-game series was short.

With a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays and an abbreviated series win against the Red Sox, Tampa Bay is now (26-13) on the year, and has the best record in the American League. Being able to jump the New York Yankees is an impressive feat, and the Rays continue to blow past expectations.

Coming up this week, the team will be starting another three-game series against the Blue Jays, this time on the road. That will be followed up by a series over the weekend against the Miami Marlins at home.

Tampa Bay is on an impressive winning streak at Tropicana Field, and they will be hoping to keep that rolling over the week. With the best record in the AL, the team is rightfully in the Top 5. Due to the Yankees being a really strong team, them being slightly ahead of Tampa Bay despite Tampa Bay having a better record is still understandable.

The success of the Rays might be one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball this year, and the team is showing no signs of slowing down.