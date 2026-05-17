Rays Still Getting Most Out of Opener Strategy Despite Player Change

One of the unique strategies that the Tampa Bay Rays have used under manager Kevin Cash to create an edge is deploying openers.

They have a relief pitcher throw the first inning or two of the game, and then a bulk inning pitcher comes in relief of them. It is a strategy that other teams have adopted in recent years, but it is one that the Rays have seemingly perfected compared to other organizations.

This year, Tampa Bay was forced back into using openers because of injuries to its starting rotation. With Ryan Pepiot, Joe Boyle and Steven Matz sidelined, Griffin Jax was moved into the rotation.

He is being stretched out to become a full-time starter and is thriving in the role. As he worked up his arm strength, he opened games ahead of Jesse Scholtens, who has thrived as the bulk inning reliever.

Rays thriving using openers out of bullpen

May 15, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ian Seymour (61) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

With Jax now able to work deep enough into games, he doesn’t need a multi-inning pitcher behind him. Because of that, Scholtens started one game against the Boston Red Sox. However, he was back in the bulk inning role against the Miami Marlins, and the results were great once again.

Only this time, it wasn’t Jax ahead of him. It was Ian Seymour, who has seen some mixed results in 2026. A starter in the minor leagues, the Rays haven’t deployed him in such a role in the Big Leagues yet in his career.

He has operated almost exclusively out of the bullpen as a multi-inning pitcher, but transitioning into an opener’s role could help get him on track as well. Against the Marlins, he threw two innings, allowing two hits and one earned run that came courtesy of a Connor Norby solo home run.

Scholtens came on in relief and fired five effective innings, picking up his fourth victory of the campaign. He allowed only five hits and didn’t issue a walk, with the only run coming against him being a solo homer by Jakob Marsee. Four strikeouts were added to his ledger.

Given how well this strategy has been working, it would come as no surprise if Tampa Bay settles into this as a regular part of the rotation until they start getting players back from the injured list.

Having versatile arms, such as Jax and Seymour, who are adaptable and able to pitch in different roles, is key to a team finding success throughout the marathon MLB regular season.

Their performance is a big reason why the Rays are 29-14 and in first place in the American League East entering play on May 16.