Tampa Bay Rays Should Not Trade Veteran Slugger This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays have been able to blow past expectations so far this year and are looking like a true contender. With their success, some of their plans might have to change.

Coming into the year, nobody would have predicted the Rays to be doing as well as they have so far in the American League. Tampa Bay is currently in second place in the AL East and keeping pace with the New York Yankees.

This offseason, the Rays made a few moves that implied they might have been thinking more about the future than the present. Letting Pete Fairbanks walk into free agency after declining a club option was one of them. That was followed by the decisions to trade Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz for prospects.

While the team was aggressive in free agency, they couldn’t have predicted that the additions of Nick Martinez and Steven Matz would have worked out so well. Now, as a contender early on, one of the players who certainly was mentioned in a lot of rumors last year should be off the block. That player is Yandy Diaz.

Rays Should Not Trade Diaz This Year

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While nobody is ever safe in Tampa Bay when it comes to being traded, Diaz is a player that they should not be entertaining offers on this season. With the Rays appearing to be a true contender and having a real shot to make the playoffs, dealing their veteran slugger would not be wise.

Even though he was a name frequently mentioned this winter, things have changed for the franchise early on, and they need him to continue to be arguably their best all-around hitter. So far this season, he has slashed .316/.397/.471 with five home runs and 23 RBI.

The numbers are once again very strong, and while he might just be a designated hitter at this stage of his career, he is a difference maker for the Rays. Despite the offense being a concern for the team coming into the year, performances led by Diaz have helped this unit exceed expectations quite a bit.

With a conditional club option if he reaches 500 at-bats this year, Diaz can continue to be an important part of the team next year as well, at a very reasonable number. Overall, while they would get a great return in a potential trade, the Rays should hold on to their star slugger as long as they are contending.