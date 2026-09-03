Why Chandler Simpson Could Be Postseason X-Factor for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a fantastic season, and while they dropped two of three at home to the New York Mets, they are still in a good position.

With September here for the Rays, the team has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball and currently holds the best record in the American League. Tampa Bay isn’t far from being able to clinch a playoff spot, but they have bigger goals than just that.

Over the course of the next month, the Rays are going to be seeking to win their division and secure home-field advantage in the AL. These are both realistic goals for the team, and they could end up being the team to beat.

While they have been a very good team during the regular season, playoff baseball can be a little bit different. However, the Rays are a high-contact team on offense, which should bode well for them in the postseason.

One player who could be a real weapon for them is the speedy Chandler Simpson. Even though the young outfielder’s game is a bit of a throwback and not one seen often anymore, he has been a really productive player for Tampa Bay and could be key going forward.

Simpson Can Be Postseason X-Factor

Sep 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) dives for the plate to score a run in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Rays prepare for October, there is a lot to like about what Simpson can bring that will make him a key player. So far this season, he has slashed .312//.340//.365 with zero home runs, 31 RBI, and 38 stolen bases.

With no home runs this season, he is certainly not the type of player that is seen all that often, but that doesn’t take away his value. Simpson batting over .300 and being able to put the ball in play at a high clip will be a valuable tool in the postseason.

While most teams will be relying on the longball against elite pitching to get them a win, the Rays will be able to try and manufacture some runs with small ball. Simpson’s ability to get on base and wreak havoc on the basepaths could help steal some runs for Tampa Bay at times.

Overall, having a unique player like Simpson could end up being the difference in a game or two during the playoffs. The ability to steal a base and his speed to be able to put pressure on a defense isn’t always going to show up in a box score. However, he can certainly make an impact and is an X-factor.