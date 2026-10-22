Yandy Diaz Is Playing Some Of His Best Baseball at the Perfect Time for Rays

With the World Series set to kick off on Friday night between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays, this has all the makings of an entertaining Fall Classic.

While there has been a ton of talk about what is going to happen with the future of baseball, this World Series is between two small-market teams. Neither the Brewers nor the Rays are big spenders, but they were the two teams with the best records this year, and it is fitting that they will be squaring off in the World Series.

For the Rays, to get to this moment, they had to go through the New York Yankees in the ALDS and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. The Yankees were regarded by many as the team to beat in the AL, but the Rays were able to sweep them. In the ALCS, the Guardians put up a fight, winning Game 1 and Game 3. However, it was three straight victories by the Rays to punch their ticket to the Fall Classic.

As expected with the team doing as well as they have, there have been some key players that have performed well. However, in the lineup, it has been none other than Yandy Diaz leading the way.

Diaz Playing Great Baseball at the Right Time

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) reacts in the locker room after defeating the Cleveland Guardians to advance to the World Series in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a chance to win the World Series on the line, Tampa Bay has to be pleased with how their veteran star has performed in the playoffs. So far in October, he has slashed .308/.341/.564, with two home runs, four RBI, and four doubles.

Of the players in the normal starting lineup, it is Diaz who is leading the team in OPS so far this postseason. Furthermore, in terms of hits, he is the only player on the team in double figures with 12, which is three more than both Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero.

At 35 years old and the longest tenured player on the team, Diaz is not only a leader for them, but a key part of the offense. The Rays’ lineup isn’t the most prolific, and they rely on their star trio to do a lot of the heavy lifting for them.

So far, Diaz has answered that call, and he is having a great postseason. If the Rays are able to win the World Series, he is going to be in consideration for the MVP. Fortunately, when the team has needed him the most, he has delivered.