Rays Have Single Player Bridging Gap From Last Pennant-Winning Team

The Tampa Bay Rays have won the American League Pennant for the third time in franchise history, beating the Cleveland Guardians in six games to advance to the World Series.

The Rays proved themselves as a team in this series, facing some adversity for the first time after sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALDS and not training once in three games. Tampa Bay lost Games 1 and 3 before reeling off three consecutive victories to advance.

It was an impressive feat, beating a Guardians team that plays a very similar style on the field. Runs were at a premium with stellar pitching staffs on both teams, but the Rays stars were able to produce just a little bit more at the plate to push them ahead.

One of the players who was leading the way on offense was designated hitter Yandy Diaz. He knew exactly what it would take to advance to the World Series and was the only one who had that experience, because he is the last player remaining from their previous AL Pennant-winning squad in 2020.

Yandy Diaz is only Rays player left from 2020 AL Pennant-winning team

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay faced off with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series of the 2020 shortened season that had no fans in the stadiums. That was only six years ago, but Diaz is the only player who remains.

Given how the Rays front office operates, it isn’t all too surprising there has been a lot of roster turnover. Normally, when a player is nearing the end of their contract, or they become too expensive, Tampa Bay will trade them away and restart the cycle with a new batch of prospects.

Diaz has been involved in his fair share of trade rumors over the years, but he has never been moved. It is hard to envision that happening at this point, even as his contract rises for the 2027 season, as he is a fixture of the franchise.

Coincidentally, it was Cleveland that traded Diaz to the Rays as part of a trade on Dec. 13, 2018. The Seattle Mariners and Guardians completed a deal swapping Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion, but Tampa Bay got involved by sending Jake Bauers to Cleveland, getting Diaz and Cole Sulser, now a key part of their bullpen, in return.

Hindsight is 20/20, but the Guardians certainly wish they could hit the undo button on that trade, along with the deal a few years later that sent superstar third baseman Junior Caminero to the Rays in exchange for Tobias Myers.

Diaz has been a steady performer for Tampa Bay for the last decade. Now, he looks to help get them the first World Series title in franchise history, which they couldn’t achieve six years ago.