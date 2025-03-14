Red Sox Prospect Blasts Home Run to Silence 'Overrated' Chant
Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony is one of Boston's "big three" young players who fans eagerly await to see in the big league lineup.
While the 20-year-old is currently the No. 2 ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com, he was subject to a heckling fan chanting "overrated!" toward him during Thursday night's MLB's Spring Breakout Game in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Anthony made him pay, blasting a home run to right field.
According to the MLB broadcast, the dinger traveled 434 feet at 111 mph. Impressive.
Speaking of Boston's "big three," Anthony's counterparts in Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer also homered in the contest. Campbell is MLB.com's No. 7 ranked prospect while Mayer comes in at No. 12.
A bright future awaits for the Red Sox, who have also added third baseman Alex Bregman and pitcher Garrett Crochet this offseason.