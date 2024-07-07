Ex-Red Sox Hurler Fractures Hand Punching Wall While Throwing Tantrum In Dugout
The Boston Red Sox are going to be shopping for potential additions to the roster as they currently reside in the third American League Wild Card spot with a 48-40 record.
Naturally, while scouring through opposing rosters, looking to make a move, the Red Sox are bound to consider a handful of potential reunions. However, we can cross off at least one candidate after an embarrassing mishap Saturday -- not that the journeyman would have been high on their list regardless.
"Chicago Cubs reliever Colten Brewer is going on the 60-day injured list with a fractured left hand after punching a wall in frustration during (Saturday's) loss at Wrigley Field," The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reported Sunday.
Brewer's rough weekend started well before his hand met concrete and lost. The 31-year-old allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while recording just two outs.
The veteran has a 5.66 ERA with a 22-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .293 batting average against and a 1.60 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings this season for the Cubs.
Brewer was a regular contributor for Boston from 2019-2020 but had struggled to find consistent playing time in the big leagues until this season. Now he'll lose his spot again and have to battle for a role upon his return. At least he had the wherewithal to use his non-throwing hand, which should speed up his recovery timeline.
