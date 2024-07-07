Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Fractures Hand Punching Wall While Throwing Tantrum In Dugout

The veteran will miss a significant amount of time

Scott Neville

May 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Colten Brewer (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Colten Brewer (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are going to be shopping for potential additions to the roster as they currently reside in the third American League Wild Card spot with a 48-40 record.

Naturally, while scouring through opposing rosters, looking to make a move, the Red Sox are bound to consider a handful of potential reunions. However, we can cross off at least one candidate after an embarrassing mishap Saturday -- not that the journeyman would have been high on their list regardless.

"Chicago Cubs reliever Colten Brewer is going on the 60-day injured list with a fractured left hand after punching a wall in frustration during (Saturday's) loss at Wrigley Field," The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reported Sunday.

Brewer's rough weekend started well before his hand met concrete and lost. The 31-year-old allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while recording just two outs.

The veteran has a 5.66 ERA with a 22-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .293 batting average against and a 1.60 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings this season for the Cubs.

Brewer was a regular contributor for Boston from 2019-2020 but had struggled to find consistent playing time in the big leagues until this season. Now he'll lose his spot again and have to battle for a role upon his return. At least he had the wherewithal to use his non-throwing hand, which should speed up his recovery timeline.

More MLB: Red Sox Offered Star Hurler Multi-Year Contract But He 'Didn't Want To Go' To Boston

Published
Scott Neville

SCOTT NEVILLE

Scott Neville covers the Boston Red Sox for Sports Illustrated's new page "Inside The Red Sox." Before starting "Inside The Red Sox", Neville attended Merrimack College, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media with a minor in Marketing. Neville spent all four years with Merrimack's radio station WMCK, where he grew as a radio/podcast host and producer.  His propensity for being in front of a microphone eventually expanded to film, where he produced multiple short films alongside his then-roommate and current co-worker Stephen Mottram. On a journey that began as a way to receive easy credits via film classes, he received a call from "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" star Charlie Day. Day advised him to make a feature-length film, which he completed his senior year. While writing the film, Neville completed an internship for United Way as part of their NFL Partnership Program. Neville ran the blog for a team of interns and hosted an internet show called "United Way's NFL Partnership Series" where he interviewed NFL alumni. After college Neville wrote for SB Nation's "Over The Monster," a Red Sox sister site of the flagship brand. His work would eventually lead him to a job as a content producer with NESN, where he would cover all sports. After developing as a writer with the top regional network in the world, he was given the opportunity to join the Sports Illustrated Media Group in his current endeavor as the publisher of "Inside The Red Sox." The successful launch and quick rise of "Inside The Red Sox" led to Neville joining the Baseball Essential ownership group, a national baseball site under SIMG. Follow him on Twitter: @ScottNeville46 Email: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Around MLB