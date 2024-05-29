Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Outfielder 'Favorite Of Some' In Dodgers Front Office With Deadline Looming

The veteran has had an eventful couple of seasons

Scott Neville

Sep 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) celebrates with Boston Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez (28) during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) celebrates with Boston Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez (28) during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have proven to be a .500 team one-third of the way through the season and will not have too much time before choosing a path at the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

While Boston mulls over whether to buy or sell at the deadline, one of their former players -- who was brought in at the 2022 deadline -- is expected to be moved for the third straight summer.

"The Dodgers would be wise to explore the market for outfielders, who at the deadline generally are in ample supply," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday. "The (Chicago) White Sox’s Tommy Pham, a favorite of some in the organization, would be one possibility."

Pham is hitting .304 with 10 extra-base hits including three home runs, 12 RBIs and a .798 OPS (127 OPS+) in 29 games for the lowly White Sox.

The 36-year-old was a victim of a strange offseason, which prevented him from signing until April 16 despite a productive 2023 season between the New York Mets and National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pham only logged 53 games for the Red Sox -- a time in which former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom attempted to both buy and sell at the deadline -- but was a solid contributor in his limited time at Fenway Park.

The right-handed bat would be a welcomed addition to the high-rolling Dodgers as the bottom of their lineup has struggled mightily early on. The Goliath in the National League West will get even stronger in a couple of months and Pham would be a logical target.

