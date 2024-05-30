Pair Of Ex-Red Sox Hurlers Could Be Traded According To Recent Speculation
The Boston Red Sox are still in the process of determining what path they will take at the upcoming Major League Baseball trade deadline while opposing clubs have truly cemented themselves on one side of the fence.
One team that appears to be squarely in the selling conversation is the New York Mets -- who are in line to ship off a pair of former Red Sox relievers on short-term deals.
"The Mets could be a one-stop shop for contenders for relief pitching," ESPN's Buster Olney wrote Tuesday. "(Jorge) López is playing for $2 million this year; the lefty (Jake) Diekman is making $4 million this year, and his deal with the Mets contains a $1 million buyout of a $4 million team option for 2025; (Adam) Ottavino is making $4.5 million."
Ottavino was apart of the last Red Sox team to make the postseason and has the most pedigree of the aformentioned trio.
The 38-year-old has a 3.86 ERA with a 29-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 21 innings this season as of Wednesday afternoon. His 2.89 FIP is more in line with his 2.79 ERA since leaving Boston for New York -- a span of 153 games across three campaigns.
Diekman has posted a 3.71 ERA with a 24-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .164 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 17 innings.
The 37-year-old southpaw saw middling results in Boston in 2022 and has been sporadic since his departure. Diekman was a total bust for the Chicago White Sox (7.04 ERA in 39 games) -- especially given that fact that they gave up catcher Reese McGuire to bring him in.
As is tradition, the hard-throwing lefty was scooped up by the Tampa Bay Rays and became a dominant reliever almost immeidately, posting a 2.18 ERA in 50 appearences to end his 2023 campaign.
Now he's proving to be a middling trade chip for the Mets, who could end up dealing both former Red Sox relievers prior to the July 30 deadline.
The Red Sox likely would not have much interest in either hurler should they remain in postseason contention into the summer but they will garner attention should New York put them on the market.
