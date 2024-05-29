Red Sox Breakout Star Could Be Traded To Dodgers After Stellar Start
The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading toward another summer where they have some tough decisions to make regarding their roster.
Unless the team can throw themselves into postseason contention by July 30, it's assumed that impending free agents will be exchanged for various prospect hauls this summer. If that becomes the case, the Red Sox will have some interesting trade chips.
One team that appears to be a logical trade partner is the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose needs align with what Boston would make available at the deadline. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal already linked closer Kenley Jansen as a fit for the Dodgers and included one more area of need that matches up well with the Red Sox.
"Ideally, at least two of a group of four outfielders -- (Jason) Heyward, (Andy) Pages, (James) Outman and Miguel Vargas -- will emerge as solid contributors," Rosenthal wrote. "Even then, the Dodgers would be wise to explore the market for outfielders, who at the deadline generally are in ample supply."
If the Dodgers are looking for a boost in the outfield at the deadline, Tyler O'Neill could be a logical solution.
The 28-year-old is hitting .236 with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 17 RBIs and a .843 OPS (133 OPS+) in 41 games since joining the Red Sox.
O'Neill is in the last year of team control so he'd be fairly easy to move. Given his defensive pedigree with a pair of Gold Gloves in his trophy case -- the Dodgers would be acquiring a complete player and likely would be willing to part ways with a decent prospect compensation package.
O'Neill currently is dealing with a knee ailment but assuming he returns to action soon, he'll be a hot commodity by the trade deadline.
