2 Ex-Red Sox All-Stars Surprisingly Still Looking For New Homes
Spring Training is in full swing and now we are just a few weeks away from Opening Day.
February is just about to end and then we will be in the month in which the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season will begin. The new season will kick off toward the end of March for the Boston Red Sox and they currently are hard at work preparing for it.
It's been a busy few weeks with a handful of free agents landing roles ahead of the season, including Alex Bregman signing with the Red Sox. There still are a lot of prominent players still looking for new homes, though, including at least two former Boston All-Stars.
Two guys that are still available are six-time All-Star JD Martinez and nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel. Both were members of the 2018 World Series-winning Boston club.
Martinez spent the 2024 campaign as a member of the New York Mets and finished the season with 16 home runs, 69 RBIs, and a .235/.320/.406 slash line in 120 games played. Kimbrel spent the 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles but didn't make it through the full season with the team. He appeared in 57 games and had a 5.33 ERA.
There was a time in which both were among the top players in baseball at their positions. Now, they are on the older side, but it wouldn't be a shock to see both land opportunities at some point.
