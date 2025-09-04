3 Bold Predictions For Boston Red Sox - Including Blockbuster Extension
The Boston Red Sox are running low on time in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.
Right now, there are just 21 games left for Boston. The Red Sox are currently in third place in the American League East. Although, the Red Sox and second place New York Yankees are both 3 1/2 games behind the first place Toronto Blue Jays. New York has just played two fewer games. Boston looks like it's going to be a playoff team this year, barring some sort of collapse.
But, the vibes are low right now with Roman Anthony potentially done for the regular season after suffering an oblique injury this week.
While this is the case, there's still a lot for Boston fans to be excited about.
Here are three bold predictions to finish the season for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox have a lot to play for still
Boston wins 92 games and the American League East
The Red Sox have 21 games left. If they can go 14-7 over that span, it would put their record at 92-70. The Blue Jays are at 81-59 right now but are 5-5 over the last 10 games. Boston has matchups remaining with the Blue Jays and the Yankees. The Red Sox also have games against the Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, and Arizona Diamondbacks and should find a way to stack some wins there.
No one cracks 30 home runs, but Jarren Duran has 15 triples
Right now, Trevor Story is leading Boston with 23 home runs. He needs seven homers over the next few weeks to get to 30. Wilyer Abreu is in second place at 22 but is hurt. Then, Alex Bregman is at 16. Right now, Duran is at 12 triples and realistically could get one at any time. That's year, he had 14. There's time to top that total.
Boston hands Alex Bregman unexpected contract extension
The most likely option is Bregman opts out and heads to free agency. This may be more of a pipe dream, but Boston certainly can't afford to lose Bregman after the way this season has gone and trading Rafael Devers. More and more noise has come out about what Bregman's free agency could look like. The Red Sox can realistically afford any deal for him. They made the effort to get him and should find a way to keep him. Although he has talked about tabling talks until the offseason, what about an offer he can't refuse? Garrett Crochet said the same thing and he's inked for the long term.
