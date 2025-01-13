3 Realistic Moves For Red Sox To Complete Game-Changing Offseason
Although there has been a lot of negative chatter, the Boston Red Sox have had a very good offseason so far.
The Red Sox have added two All-Star starting pitchers in the form of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Boston beefed up the bullpen with Aroldis Chapman and is making some internal changes like Garrett Whitlock returning to the bullpen.
Boston is trending in the right direction, but there is still time to take the offseason to an even higher level.
Here are three realistic moves for the Red Sox to complete a game-changing offseason:
Sign Garrett Crochet to a contract extension
This seems like the most likely option for the team right now. Both Crochet and the team have talked about their openness to an extension. There have been some talks about a deal, although nothing has been signed yet. Adding a 25-year-old All-Star is great. Adding a 25-year-old All-Star and then finding a way to keep him around longer is phenomenal.
Sign All-Star relief pitcher Kirby Yates
Yates is coming off of a phenomenal season with the Texas Rangers in which he logged a 1.17 ERA in 61 appearances while racking up 33 saves. He's 37 years old so he clearly is going to land a short-term deal which should be music to Boston's ears.
Sign All-Star infielder Alex Bregman
You had to see this one coming, right? He has been the most talked about option for Boston for weeks and signing him alone would take the team to another level. He is the piece that can help balance the lineup while also providing top-tier defense.
