$93 Million Realistic Proposal To Get Red Sox To Playoffs In 2025
There certainly are a handful of moves coming for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston seems like it's ready to get back to its high-spending ways and even is in the mix for New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. It seems like a deal like that is unlikely, but the Red Sox clearly are going to be active.
The Red Sox have been linked in some way to every big-name player who is available on the open market. Boston needs to add a right-handed slugger, a left-handed starting pitcher, and elite bullpen talent.
There are plenty of options out there that could help, and three players that could be realistic targets are Los Angeles Dodgers star Teoscar Hernández, Houston Astros pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, and Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Aroldis Chapman.
Hernández seems to be the most likely option of the three. The Red Sox tried to sign him last offseason, and there already have been reports that Boston will be in the mix for him once again. He's projected to get $71 million across three years. Hernández immediately would be one of Boston's best hitters and give the club exactly what it needs from the right side of the plate.
Kikuchi may not have as big of a name as someone like Max Fried, but he still could help. He's a former All-Star who logged a 4.05 ERA across 32 starts with the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays in 2024. Kikuchi will be paid certainly less than someone like Fried and is projected to get a one-year deal worth $14 million. Fried should be the top option, but Kikuchi is a worthy backup.
Chapman has been one of the best relievers in baseball in recent memory and had a 3.79 ERA in 68 appearances in 2024. He's projected to get a one-year, $8 million deal this winter. Chapman would give the Red Sox another high-leverage reliever and fill a need as he's left-handed. It seems like a plausible idea.
If the Red Sox were to sign these three players, it would cost roughly $93 million based on projections. Boston could afford that and should be looking into each of these three players.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Replace Fan-Favorite With Projected $180M Superstar