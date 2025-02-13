Alex Bregman Contract Details: Red Sox Star Declined 3 Other Offers
After a long offseason, the Boston Red Sox got their guy.
Boston said at the beginning of the offseason that it was going to be aggressive. The Red Sox said they wanted to add a right-handed slugger, an upgrade or two for the starting rotation, and some bullpen arms. The Red Sox have done exactly that.
The Red Sox went out and spent and even if it took awhile to do so, they landed former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman on Wednesday night. Boston reportedly is signing Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal with two opt-outs, as shared by ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
"Source confirms Alex Bregman to the Red Sox," Rogers said. "Three years/$120 mil with two opt-outs."
ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed that there is deferred money in the deal, but didn't specify to what extent.
"Alex Bregman’s three-year, $120 million deal with Boston includes deferred money, sources told ESPN," Passan said. "The $40 million salary is $10 million-plus more per year than others were offering. The Red Sox land the best free agent left on the market. First on the news was Chandler Rome."
The Red Sox clearly wanted Bregman and put their money where their mouth was. Boston's offer had the highest annual value by far in a deal. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared that the Detroit Tigers offered a six-year, $171.5 million deal and the Chicago Cubs offered a four-year, $120 million deal.
"Bregman had offers of 6 years/$171.5 million (opt-out after 2026) from Detroit, and 4 years/$120 million (opt-outs after 2026 & 2027) from the Cubs, per sources," Feinsand said. "The higher AAV combined with the opt-outs after each of the next two years were the key to him taking the Boston deal."
It also was reported heavily that the Astros offered Bregman a six-year deal worth $156 million.
Boston has to pay a lot, but it got its man.
