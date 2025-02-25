Alex Bregman Dishes On Why He Left Astros For Red Sox: 'Set Up To Win'
The Boston Red Sox got a big boost to their roster right before Spring Training when they nabbed Alex Bregman in free agency.
Bregman may not have gotten the $200 million deal he and agent Scott Boras initially sought in free agency, but his market was flush with suitors. He chose the $120 million deal the Red Sox gave him over offers from the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros.
It's always intriguing to hear players talk about why they made the choices they did in free agency, especially when their bidding wars are as high profile as Bregman's was. And Boston fans got some insight into that process on Tuesday,
In an appearance on the Greg Hill Show, Bregman described the positive aspects of the Red Sox's organization that led him to make the decision to come to Boston.
"If you look at the prospects in the minor leagues, if you look at the young talent in the big leagues, the veteran players in the big leagues, and the franchise players that you already have in Raffy (Rafael Devers) and Jarren (Duran), I think this organization is set up to win," Bregman said (per Boston Sports Gordo on X). "And that was one of the main reasons why I wanted to come here.”
Now, to state the obvious, if the money wasn't right, Bregman likely wouldn't have come to Boston. He seemingly acknowledged as much last week, saying that half an hour before he unofficially signed, he thought he was headed elsewhere.
But Bregman also very clearly cares about winning above all else. He's never missed the playoffs in any full season he's played at the big-league level. And he clearly thought that the Red Sox were better positioned to win moving forward than his old team, the Astros.
Now, all that's left to do is for Bregman, Devers, Duran, and the cast of youngsters behind them to help lead this Red Sox team to a long-awaited playoff berth.
