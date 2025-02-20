Red Sox' Alex Bregman Reveals How Close He Was To Not Joining Boston
The Boston Red Sox couldn't have asked for a much better offseason.
Boston tried to get Juan Soto but missed out. It would've been nice to have a generational slugger like Soto, but the team turned their attention to addressing multiple needs across the organization and seemingly struck gold, at least on paper.
The Red Sox's rotation is in a much better place thanks to Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. It doesn't hurt that the club also will have Patrick Sandoval as a depth option. The bullpen added Aroldis Chapman and recently took a chance on Adam Ottavino as well. The big, final piece for Boston absolutely was signing Alex Bregman, though.
He was linked to Boston all offseason and luckily the Red Sox were able to finally sign him last week. While this is the case, he revealed on the "Section 10" podcast that he thought he was going elsewhere until about 30 minutes before he signed with Boston.
"I'd say probably about 30 minutes before I ended up becoming a Red Sox I felt like I was going somewhere else," Bregman said. "I felt like it was kind of like that the entire offseason. First time obviously going through free agency, You don't really know what to expect when you've never been through it. After going through it, you really don't know until the last second."
Luckily, the Red Sox were able to get something done at the buzzer and bring the All-Star to town.
