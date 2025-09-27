Insider Floats Red Sox-Cardinals $35 Million Blockbuster Trade
The Boston Red Sox were aggressive heading into the 2025 season and it resulted in its first playoff berth since 2021.
Boston has the pieces in place to contend this season and into the future. This is just the beginning of the Red Sox's playoff window. Over the last few years, the Red Sox built up the farm system and finally have felt the impact of that this year. Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell were the most talked about prospects for the club, but look at all of the other guys who have played a role. Right now, that's Connelly Early and Payton Tolle. Jhostynxon Garcia was promoted at one point this season, plus plenty of others.
The Red Sox's window to contention is just opening. That should -- hopefully -- lead to another aggressive offseason. But, what does Boston need? The priority should be keeping Alex Bregman and maybe finding another power bat as well. Boston also needs more high-end pitching. The Red Sox are relying on young guys along with Garrett Crocehet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito right now. It has worked, but more pitching obviously would help.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray weighed in on that topic and floated St. Louis Cardinals starter Sonny Gray for Boston.
Could the Red Sox and Cardinals make a deal?
"The Red Sox would also be a fit for Peralta and maybe that’s a better fit than Gray, but I could see A.J. Preller being aggressive for Peralta. Just my own speculation. Alas, we’ll go with Gray here," Murray said. "The Red Sox reaped the reward of acquiring Garrett Crochet last trade deadline. They were optimistic that Walker Buehler would be a strong complement to him in the rotation, but that didn’t work out. Insert Gray, who has been a very productive starter across 13 seasons in the majors, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1925 strikeouts.
"Gray has a no-trade clause, something he has previously seemed unwilling to waive. But with the Cardinals in a transition period with young players asserting into more prominent roles, Gray has become more willing to waive it. 'Whether I do decide that I want to go somewhere else - whether that actually happens - I don’t have complete control of that,' Gray told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. 'Obviously, I have control of where I can’t go or don’t go. I’m going to be 36. I’m going to be in my 14th season. Last year of my contract for this. I don’t know what the future holds for me.'"
Gray has one more year left on his three-year, $75 million deal. He's the exact type of pitcher that could help. But, he's owed $35 million in 2026. Are the Red Sox willing to pick up that bill?
