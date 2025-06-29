Alex Bregman ‘Shocked’ By Red Sox’s Sudden Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox made one of the most surprising trades in recent baseball memory this season already.
Boston dealt Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a stunner. The trade didn’t just shock fans and media members, but also players on the team itself. Red Sox star third baseman Alex Bregman shared that he was “shocked” by the deal and had nothing but positive things to say about Devers, in a clip shared to social media by NESN.
"I really enjoyed every second of playing with him and being his teammate," Bregman said. "He’s one of the smarter baseball players I’ve ever played with. He's really good. Just the little things. His approach and game plan. Obviously, I was shocked but it’s well above my pay grade. and what I'm supposed to do."
The drama involving Devers began around the time Boston signed Bregman. The Red Sox inked Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal after months of rumors. There were reports that the Red Sox would move Bregman to third base, but they decided to keep him at the hot corner instead and move Devers to DH, which was the beginning of the drama. Ultimately, Devers moved to DH, but then wouldn't move to first base and all of the noise became too much.
The Red Sox opted to move on and since then there's at least been a lot less drama with the organization, if that's saying anything.
