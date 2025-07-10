Alex Bregman Watch: Alex Cora Hints At Red Sox Star's Return
The Boston Red Sox are just about to get a superstar back in the middle of the lineup.
Boston is riding a six-game winning streak right now after sweeping the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies and now is about to begin an important four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB.com's Ian Browne shared that there is a “really really good chance” that Alex Bregman will be activated for the series before the club’s series finale against the Rockies.
"One final note on Alex Cora's radio appearance on WEEI," Browne said. "Alex Bregman's chances of playing before the All Star break was upgraded to 'A really good chance.'"
This was before the Red Sox went out and took down the Rockies. After the game, Cora followed up and said Bregman isn't expected to be active on Thursday when the Red Sox begin a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
"Red Sox’ Alex Bregman will not be activated Thursday, Alex Cora confirmed," MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared.
The fact that Bregman could return at any point in the weekend itself is massively positive. Before the quad injury, Bregman was slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 17 doubles in 51 games played. Bregman had 2.9 wins above replacement and that's why he was named an All-Star for the first time since 2019 despite missing time.
Boston is four-games above .500 now at 49-45 and getting Bregman will only get the team into a better position.
