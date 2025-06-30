Alex Cora Announces Red Sox’s Walker Buehler Decision
The Boston Red Sox haven’t gotten what they’ve hoped for out of Walker Buehler so far this season but they aren’t giving up on him.
Recently, Buehler has struggled. His most recent outing was on Sunday vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. He went four innings and allowed four earned runs while striking out three batters and walking three batters.
His numbers aren’t pretty this season. Buehler has the 6.45 ERA overall across 14 starts to go along with a 59-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 67 innings pitched. On top of this, he has allowed 15 homers this year in the 67 innings pitched. To put this into perspective, last year he allowed 16 homers in 75 1/3 innings pitched. When he was last an All-Star in 2021, he allowed 19 homers in 207 2/3 innings pitched.
Some have wondered recently if the club would take him out of the starting rotation or even move him in general. Manager Alex Cora quickly addressed the question on Sunday and shared that the Red Sox aren’t taking him out of the rotation.
Cora was asked if it's time for the Red Sox to start thinking about Buehler's spot in the rotation and he immediately responded by saying "Not right now" on the NESN postgame coverage.
Buehler has struggled, but he was a big-ticket free agent signing for a reason. He's a guy who has been an All-Star and has playoff success. If the Red Sox don't give up on him and he can find it, the perception could change quickly.
