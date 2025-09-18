Alex Cora Clarifies Comments On Red Sox's Playoff Chances
If the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season were to end today, the Boston Red Sox would be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Unsurprisingly, this is a topic that has been talked about a lot over the last few weeks. We're into September and there isn't much regular season baseball left to be played. In under two weeks, we will know who will be in the playoffs, and who has an extended offseason. The Red Sox are hoping to be one of the teams that does keep playing and they have a good chance, but the standings are tight right now. The Red Sox are a half-game behind the Houston Astros for the No. 2 Wild Card spot. Boston has consistently been in the No. 2 spot, but dropped down on Tuesday night.
Recently, Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about the playoffs and October and said he wants people to pump the breaks on the early chatter.
The Boston Red Sox manager spoke out
"I think we should stop talking about October, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on and we have to play better. I’m not saying we’re in a bad spot. But we have to wait to see if October is part of this.”
That's perfectly fair. There are still a few weeks before the regular season ends and not a guarantee that the Red Sox will even get in if their struggles continue. On Wednesday, Cora joined WEEI and was asked about the comments.
"That was more about the third catcher question," Cora said with a laugh. "Bro, it's twice a day from Fort Myers all the way to October 28th, let's put it that way. And sometimes, you're like 'No, i'm not going to talk about the third catcher' You know, let's talk about what's going on and we have to play better to get to October, right. And actually, I do believe the last three games we've been better. Yesterday, a tough one offensively, but pitching-wise was good. We played okay defense. And, because, New York the last two were good. We just have to start hitting with men in scoring position. "
A perfectly fair comment from the Boston manager.
More MLB: Red Sox Haven't Ruled Out Top Prospect With 100 MPH Fastball