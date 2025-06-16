Alex Cora Had 1 Word For Red Sox-Giants Rafael Devers Stunner
The San Francisco Giants now have one of the top sluggers in Major League Baseball.
The Boston Red Sox and Giants swung a Father's Day stunner on Sunday afternoon after taking down the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Boston sent Rafael Devers to the Giants for four players to the surprise of many.
Now, a new era begins. Devers has been a member of the Red Sox at the big league level since 2017 and was the final member of the 2018 World Series-winning club still in Boston.
The Red Sox as an organization haven't spoken about the deal much yet. There will be media availability on Monday, but as of writing, hasn't been much said. Manager Alex Cora did have one word after the deal, though. He took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with Devers with the caption "Gracias," and tagged Devers.
There's going to be plenty more said on this topic. Insiders have discussed the move at length and it sounds like there was serious issues going on behind the scenes going all the way back to Spring Training. Even though he recently started taking grounders before games, clearly the Red Sox reached a breaking point with the young slugger.
Now, the important thing will be seeing how Boston responds. The Red Sox have been hot recently and are above .500. Will they rally around trading away the best slugger on the roster or is this a season-killer?
