Alex Cora Receives Mid-Game Phone Call From Red Sox 'Big Boy' Reliever
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora loves listening to his players, especially when they’re uttering iconic one-liners over the dugout phone.
Boston narrowly led the Texas Rangers 6-4 in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday night when Cora picked up the phone.
“I’m ready for four,” a confident voice on the other end of the line declared to Cora.
It was Kenley Jansen, Boston’s 36-year-old closer. Soon after, Jansen delivered on his four-out promise by shutting the door on the Rangers, earning save No. 22 on the season in the process.
After the game, Cora commented on Jansen’s curt yet epic message relayed in the heat of battle, via Greg Dudek of NESN.
“They called down in the eighth when we sent (Bailey) Horn (in), and he's like, 'I'm ready for four,' and I'm like, 'Ok, thank you,’”Cora said, per Dudek.
“It was either him for four or (Zack) Kelly with two men on and one out. But Horn did a good job getting (Corey) Seager out and gave us two outs in the eighth and big boy came in and did his thing.”
Jansen has looked as dominant as ever of late, which is an empowering sight for a Red Sox bullpen that has been out of sorts. Boston will rely on its “big boy” to be exactly that for the rest of August and September as the Wild Card race intensifies, especially since there’s no timeline yet for the return of Liam Hendriks.
“I’m ready for four” will soon be emblazoned across T-shirts at Fenway Park, if Boston’s merchandise wing is paying proper attention.
