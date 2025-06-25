All Star Watch: Red Sox Get Another Significant Update
The Boston Red Sox didn't have the day they wanted to have on Tuesday.
Boston took on the Los Angeles Angels with Garrett Crochet on the mound and held a 1-0 lead late into the game but blew it in the eighth inning and then lost in extra innings. With the loss, the Red Sox's record fell back below .500 at 40-41.
While this is the case, there was a positive takeaway from the day. Houck took the mound for his second minor league rehab start. It wasn't his best showing as he allowed four earned runs across 1 2/3 innings pitched, but it's another step nonetheless.
Houck hasn't started a game for Boston since May 12th. The one-time All-Star was the club's best starter last year but has struggled in 2025. Before going on the Injured List, Houck logged an 8.04 ERA across nine starts.
If the Red Sox are going to reach their lofty goals this season and make it back to the postseason, they are going to need more starting pitching and a healthy Houck could certainly be that type of guy. Recently, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo said that Houck is expected to be ready to return around July 4th.
"Kyle Harrison and Tanner Houck should both be ready for the majors around July 4. At that point, it’ll be a crowded mix," Cotillo said.
Even though Houck's outing wasn't pretty on Tuesday, the fact that he made another rehab start is still positive.
