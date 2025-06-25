Red Sox All-Star Isn’t Going Anywhere Yet, Per Alex Cora
The Boston Red Sox added two big-name pitchers this past offseason.
Garrett Crochet has gotten most of the love — and has lived up to the hype and then some. The other big-ticket pitching addition was two-time All-Star Walker Buehler. He had a tough 2024 season coming off an injury, but looked great down the stretch and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series.
There’s been a lot of hope with him this season, but the campaign hasn’t gone as planned. So far this season he has pitched to a 6.29 ERA across 13 starts. His most recent outing was against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. He allowed five earned runs across four innings pitched. He only allowed three base hits, but walked seven batters and allowed one home run.
Unsurprisingly, Buehler's role in the starting rotation has been a big talking point over the last few days, but manager Alex Cora made it sound like a change isn't coming shortly after the game on Monday and then further confirmed the fact on Tuesday that he isn't moving right now.
"We’ll talk about it," Cora said as transcribed by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam. "But the second and third inning were really good. The velocity was up and the movement of the pitches were great. There’s some things he needs to do better, but he’ll be ready for the next one."
"Yeah, he is," Cora said on Tuesday when asked if Buehler will make his next start, as transcribed by WEEI's Scott McLaughlin.
"You take the good and the bad, right, and we'll make adjustments. Just watching the first inning, I really thought the second and third innings, stuff-wise, command-wise, was good. But at that point, they already did damage in the first. Good job by him giving us four, saving the bullpen. But we expect more, and he does too. That's the most important thing. I’ve been saying it all along: Stuff-wise, he's really good. You know, 95-96, and the movement. We have to command better, we have to be more precise, and we didn't do that yesterday.”
Hopefully, Buehler can turn things around quickly for Boston's sake.
