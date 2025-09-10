Answers Coming Soon For Red Sox’s Complicated Rotation
The Boston Red Sox were fortunate to see a phenomenal Major League Baseball debut on Tuesday night.
Boston's rotation has been looking for some help with all of the injuries piling up throughout the campaign. On Tuesday, Boston turned to No. 6 prospect Connelly Early and he didn't disappoint. He dazzled across five innings of work for Boston. He struck out 11 batters and didn't allow a run while earning his first big league win.
It was a great night, but the Red Sox's rotation questions for the rest of the season aren't necessarily all clear now. The only givens for Boston is that Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito are going to start each time through the cycle. The other two spots are the questions. Payton Tolle has been with Boston and got the start on Wednesday. Lefty Kyle Harrison was promoted to Boston and is also an option himself.
What will the Red Sox do with the young pitchers?
Early was great on Tuesday and now obviously seems like an option himself, especially after that performance. Dustin May is on the Injured List now, which doesn't help. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked baout the plan moving forward, specifically in reference to Early, and shared that the team will sit down and figure it out when they return to Boston.
"Cora on Connelly Early moving forward: 'We’ve got to sit down and talk about it because we’ve got two off days (Thu, Mon). We want to keep Gio, Bello and Crochet on their regular rest in their regular spots. When we get home, we’ll sit down and decide what we do,'" MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared.
Boston wrapped up is three-game series against the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon and now has a day-off on Thursday before welcoming the New York Yankees to town for a weekend series. It sounds like we should know more about the rotation plan moving forward ahead of the series, or at least the team will.
