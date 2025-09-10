Red Sox's Alex Bregman Gets $158 Million Contract Projection
If Alex Bregman ends up opting out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox, it certainly sounds like they are going to need to open up the checkbook if they want to keep him around.
Boston clearly likes Bregman. If the Red Sox didn’t, they wouldn’t have offered him a three-year, $120 million deal last offseason. The deal features opt-outs to go along with the $40 million per year annual average.
Bregman has been a star for Boston. He earned his third All-Star nod this year while helping to propel Boston from being a playoff afterthought over the last few years to actually having a shot at a deep run this season. Bregman has played 100 games for Boston and is slashing .279/.361/.474 with 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, 26 doubles, and 57 runs scored.
Will Alex Bregman return?
Boston has also gotten its best defense at third base in years thanks to the play of Bregman.
But, will he be back? If Bregman opts out, he will cash in. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $158 million over six years.
The dollar value seems perfectly fair. If he plays out the final two years of his deal with Boston, that would be $80 million. With the way he has played, adding money on that deal would make sense. A six-year deal at 31 years old is somewhat tough, depending on his the bidding war ends up shaping out, but he arguably is worth it.
What Bregman has done in Boston extends beyond the field. He’s been great there, but has seemingly been an extension to the coaching staff, especially with the young guys on the roster like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. He quickly became a leader for the organization. That in itself has value.
Bregman will turn 32 years old on March 30th. If there is a way to keep the final two years of his deal and tack on either two or three at a slightly lower value, that could be a perfect situation for Boston. Take the $80 million owed to him plus another two years at $30 million per to essentially turn it into a four-year, $140 million deal. $158 million over six years comes out to an annual value of $26.3 million. $140 million over four years is an annual value of $35 million. Could that get a deal done?
