Are Red Sox Alex Bregman's Preferred Destination? New Astros Update May Suggest It
The Boston Red Sox's presumed top target in free agency is just sitting there waiting for them. The question, as usual, is how much they're willing to spend to get their hands on him.
Longtime Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is the consensus number-one free agent available, and he'd greatly help with the Red Sox's lack of right-handed power. He averages 28 home runs per 162 games in his career, with a swing tailor-made for Fenway Park.
However, he's entering his age-31 season, and the Red Sox haven't been willing to push an offer past four years to bring him to Boston. According to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale earlier this week, Bregman isn't interested in signing for less than six years.
Does Bregman prefer the Red Sox above an Astros reunion in a vacuum, though? It's an interesting concept to explore, because it would explain why he still hasn't signed yet.
On Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reported that the Astros recently offered more for Bregman than the six years, $156 million that was originally on the table. That should at least raise some eyebrows that a return to Houston might not be his end goal.
"The (Astros) have improved their initial offer to free agent 3B Alex Bregman, two sources tell KPRC 2," Alexander wrote. "However, that improved offer is unlikely to get the deal done, according to a source."
If Bregman only wanted to take the highest offer he could get, it seems more likely than not that he would have signed by now. It's almost a wonder that the Astros upped their bid, considering they likely had the highest offer of anyone already on the table.
The Astros don't have a guaranteed future window of contention. Neither do the Toronto Blue Jays, the other team to reportedly offer Bregman six years. The Red Sox, though, have a deep farm system and with Bregman in the lineup, could be a major title threat for several years to come.
All of this could prove to be inconsequential if the Red Sox never tack more years onto their offer. But maybe, just maybe, they can win the staring contest and convince Bregman to take a deal on their terms.
