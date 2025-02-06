Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Loosely Linked To Reunion With 6-Time All-Star If They Miss On Alex Bregman

It's not an ideal fit, but it's something

Jackson Roberts

Sep 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez (28) reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez (28) reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every Boston Red Sox fan can agree on one thing: It would be nice if the team would hurry up and sign somebody.

Despite acknowledging that the lineup was overreliant on left-handed hitters, the Red Sox front office has yet to sign a single righty bat this winter. That's made worse by the fact that the best righty in last year's lineup, Tyler O'Neill signed with the division-rival Baltimore Orioles.

Alex Bregman has been the main target on most folks' minds of late, but the two sides seem miles apart on contract terms. Bregman isn't budging on his desire to ink a six- or seven-year contract, while the Red Sox have been unwilling to offer more than four years.

Are there any options left for righty bats if Bregman doesn't work out? One reunion candidate could be an awkward fit, but at least offers a ton of experience.

On Thursday, FanSided's Katie Manganelli floated the possibility of a Red Sox reunion with five-year Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, assuming they don't pull off a comeback in the Bregman sweepstakes.

"J. D. Martinez posted five successful offensive seasons with the Red Sox from 2018-22, with 130 homers in his tenure. He would also need to slot into the lineup as the DH, as he's played just 39 games in the outfield since 2021," Manganelli wrote.

"The Sox are desperate for any amount of righty pop they can get. Maybe a reunion with Fenway Park would serve the slugger well as he likely nears retirement from MLB."

Martinez had some elongated slumps in 2024, finishing the season with his lowest OPS in a full season since 2013. However, he still graded out as an above-average hitter (106 OPS+), so it's not like he couldn't help, especially against left-handed pitching.

It likely depends on the role Martinez is willing to take. If he's only willing to play for a team that will start him every day, the Red Sox may have too many mouths to feed. But if he's willing to take a part-time role, the Red Sox can DH him against lefties and possibly get him some time against righties if Masataka Yoshida can play left field.

More MLB: Red Sox, Yankees 'Could Make Sense' For Projected $450 Million Rival Slugger: Insider

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News