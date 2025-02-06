Red Sox Loosely Linked To Reunion With 6-Time All-Star If They Miss On Alex Bregman
Every Boston Red Sox fan can agree on one thing: It would be nice if the team would hurry up and sign somebody.
Despite acknowledging that the lineup was overreliant on left-handed hitters, the Red Sox front office has yet to sign a single righty bat this winter. That's made worse by the fact that the best righty in last year's lineup, Tyler O'Neill signed with the division-rival Baltimore Orioles.
Alex Bregman has been the main target on most folks' minds of late, but the two sides seem miles apart on contract terms. Bregman isn't budging on his desire to ink a six- or seven-year contract, while the Red Sox have been unwilling to offer more than four years.
Are there any options left for righty bats if Bregman doesn't work out? One reunion candidate could be an awkward fit, but at least offers a ton of experience.
On Thursday, FanSided's Katie Manganelli floated the possibility of a Red Sox reunion with five-year Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, assuming they don't pull off a comeback in the Bregman sweepstakes.
"J. D. Martinez posted five successful offensive seasons with the Red Sox from 2018-22, with 130 homers in his tenure. He would also need to slot into the lineup as the DH, as he's played just 39 games in the outfield since 2021," Manganelli wrote.
"The Sox are desperate for any amount of righty pop they can get. Maybe a reunion with Fenway Park would serve the slugger well as he likely nears retirement from MLB."
Martinez had some elongated slumps in 2024, finishing the season with his lowest OPS in a full season since 2013. However, he still graded out as an above-average hitter (106 OPS+), so it's not like he couldn't help, especially against left-handed pitching.
It likely depends on the role Martinez is willing to take. If he's only willing to play for a team that will start him every day, the Red Sox may have too many mouths to feed. But if he's willing to take a part-time role, the Red Sox can DH him against lefties and possibly get him some time against righties if Masataka Yoshida can play left field.
More MLB: Red Sox, Yankees 'Could Make Sense' For Projected $450 Million Rival Slugger: Insider