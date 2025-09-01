Aroldis Chapman Reveals Reason For Red Sox Early Extension
Over the next few months, there's going to be plenty of conversations about who the Boston Red Sox could add -- or subtract from this roster.
Whether or not the Red Sox win the World Series, there's going to be plenty of chatter about transactions for the organization. That is the case each and every year and won't stop this year. While this is the case, there is at least one position in which Boston doesn't have to worry about: closer.
The Red Sox have seen Aroldis Chapman put together one of the best seasons by a closer in recent memory. He entered play on Monday with an insane 1.02 ERA across 58 appearances. He has a 76-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 53 innings pitched and 27 saves.
When Chapman was signed, he wasn't guaranteed the closer role. He had to win the job in Spring Training against Liam Hendriks and a few others in the mix, including Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock. Chapman did just that and he's sticking around. The Red Sox signed Chapman to a deal for the 2026 season with an option for the 2027 campaign.
Red Sox flamethrower Aroldis Chapman spoke out after his new deal in Boston
Chapman spoke to the media on Monday about his new deal and made it clear that he wanted to stay in Boston and the overall chemistry of the team is "unique," which in itself is important as he's a 16-year big league veteran.
"Yeah, of course you think about it,” Chapman said about the possibility of getting more money in free agency. “But I wanted to stay here and we started having conversations...
"The chemistry that we have here is unique. We're very together on and off the field. Also the coaching staff and the medical staff and the trainers made the decision easier for me wanting to stay here.”
Chapman has seen it all. He's won two World Series titles. He's been an All-Star eight times. He's played for a few different teams, including the New York Yankees. But, this Red Sox team clearly has impressed Chapman and he's not going anywhere.
