Aroldis Chapman Turned 56 Outings Into Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox's front office has gotten a lot of flak for some of the moves -- or lack-thereof -- over the last year few years.
But, with that being said, the front office does deserve a lot of credit for a phenomenal offseason heading into the 2025 campaign. Boston has a 73-60 record right now and appear poised to make a run back to the playoffs for the first time in a few years. The additions of the offseason have played a massive role in this turnaround.
It's easy to look at the roster and immediately jump to Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman. They were to the two biggest additions of the offseason have been looked like superstars. They have record the top two-highest WARs on the team as well with Crochet leading the charge at 5.3 followed by Bregman at 3.9. Another one of the offseason additions is having a season for the ages as well.
Red Sox made arguably the best move of the offseason heading into 2025
Boston quickly signed Aroldis Chapman this past offseason to a one-year deal and he has responded with arguably the best season of his potential Hall of Fame career. He has a 3.0 WAR himself, pretty nuts for a closer. Looking at his stats is equally nuts. He has a 1.06 ERA and 71-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 innings pitched. He also has 25 saves after winning the closer job in Spring Training. If the season were to end today, he would set a new career-best in ERA.
He has been good all season, but has somehow found another gear. The Red Sox took to social media on Tuesday and shared that Chapman has the longest consecutive hitless streak in Boston history at 13 games. He also hasn't allowed a base hit in 38 batters faced.
Chapman is having a great year at 37 years old. He's going to be a free agent at the end of the season. Should the Red Sox bring him back? It certainly seems like it right now.
