Astros Predicted To Sign Polarizing Ex-Red Sox 28-Year-Old
Free agency likely will pick up across Major League Baseball in the near future.
There still are plenty of players out there who will help teams in 2025. For some reason, signings have slowed down and there haven't been many big moves made across the league lately. Soon enough, players like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, and Jack Flaherty should sign deals and trigger movement across the market.
One player who still is on the board is former Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo. He spent four years in Boston after being a key piece in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade. The Red Sox traded him to the New York Yankees to give more time in the outfield to other players, like Wilyer Abreu.
Verdugo's run in Boston was polarizing, to say the least. He was a fan-favorite for a good chunk of his time in Boston but clashes with the team helped lead to his departure.
Now, he's available after one year in New York and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that he will end up signing with the Houston Astros.
"The Astros are still searching for a left-handed hitting outfielder to join Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers in the starting lineup, and buying low on Alex Verdugo with a one-year contract could be the answer," Reuter said. "A reunion with Jason Heyward to serve as the fourth outfielder also makes sense."
Verdugo had an up-and-down year with New York in 2024. He appeared in 149 games and played great defense, but the offense didn't follow as much. He had 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and slashed .233/.291/.356.
More MLB: Red Sox Rumored Target 'In-Play' For $20 Million Per Year Deal