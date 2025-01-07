Red Sox Rumored Target 'In-Play' For $20 Million Per Year Deal
Will the Boston Red Sox add another big piece to the bullpen?
Boston had one of the worst bullpens in baseball in the second half of the season and already has started to address the issue by signing flamethrower Aroldis Chapman. Boston shouldn't stop there, though. The bullpen still could use another high-leverage arm and the team reportedly has "poked around" in the high-end reliever market including Tanner Scott, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo said.
"It’s a crowded market for Tanner Scott, who is going to set the slow-moving relief market when he does sign," Cotillo said. "The Red Sox have poked around on the high-end relievers and have cash to burn. Sean McAdam. has heard a $20M AAV is in play. I’ve heard likely multiple big-market bidders. (Jeff Hoffman), (Carlos Estévez), (AJ Minter), (Kirby Yates), (Andrew Kittredge), (Tommy Kahnle), (David Robertson), (Kenley Jansen), (Paul Sewald), (José Leclerc), (Jakob Junis), (Kyle Finnegan), (Andrew Chafin), (Colin Poche) are out there too. Lots of good options for teams looking."
Boston is a very interesting team to watch. The club clearly has a lot of money to spend, but hasn't really done so this offseason. The Red Sox have been linked to pretty much every high-profile player out there, but hasn't made a huge free agent signing yet.
There could be some moves up their sleeves, but it's unknown what they will do. If they could land someone like Scott, that would be a game-changer for the bullpen. But, are they willing to spend that much?
