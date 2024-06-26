Astros Superstar Would Be Dream Acquisition For Red Sox If Available
There are roughly five weeks to go until the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline and all eyes should be on the Boston Red Sox.
Boston was expected to be sellers for a while, but things seem to have changed. The Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in June and currently are six games above .500 with a 43-47 record. Boston currently holds an American League Wild Card spot and is starting to get healthier.
Speculation already is starting to pick up that the Red Sox could end up being buyers rather than sellers. Boston is loaded with exciting, young talent and could surprise some people.
Boston's biggest need at this point is another frontline starting pitcher and there could be some intriguing ones available. The best bet for Boston would be to land someone who could help this season but also be under team control for at least the 2025 campaign.
Multiple players have been floated as trade candidates and one who would be a fantastic option for the Red Sox would be Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez. He has been mentioned as a trade candidate this season, although a move should be considered unlikely.
While this is the case, if the Astros were to hold a firesale, he was mentioned as a trade candidate by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Players Available, if Selling: (Third Baseman) Alex Bregman (UFA), (Right-handed pitcher) Justin Verlander ($17.5M vesting player option for 2025, but it's highly unlikely he'll pitch enough innings for it to vest), (Outfielder) Kyle Tucker (arbitration-eligible in 2025), (Left-handed pitcher) Framber Valdez (arbitration-eligible in 2025), (Right-handed pitcher) Ryan Pressly ($14M vesting/mutual option for 2025)."
If he somehow becomes available, he should be Boston's top target. He has been one of the best pitchers in the American League over the last five years. The two-time All-Star has a 3.68 ERA this season and is a clear-cut No. 1 hurler.
He's under team control for the 2025 campaign and could help Boston get back to the postseason this year and compete for a World Series next year. He would be a dream acquisition if he became available.
More MLB: Red Sox Seen As 'Best Match' To Land Veteran Having Career-Year This Summer