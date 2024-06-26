Red Sox Seen As 'Best Match' To Land Veteran Having Career-Year This Summer
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the month of June.
If the Red Sox can continue to play as they have lately, there's a real chance that we could see the club back in the playoffs this year. Boston had low expectations heading into the 2024 season and certainly has performed above expectations.
There still are about five weeks to go until the trade deadline, but at this point, the Red Sox do seem like they will end up being buyers.
It's uncertain exactly what their plan is, but Boston was called the "best match" for Los Angeles Angels veteran utility man Luis Rengifo by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"To be clear, the Red Sox are not yet committed to adding," Passan said. "They've simply played themselves into a situation where not doing so would be a bad look for an organization that has had too many in recent years. Rengifo, a 27-year-old who doesn't reach free agency until after the 2025 season, would bring versatility -- he has played second base and shortstop, both areas of need for the Red Sox -- in addition to a dangerous bat. It would be the steady sort of move that improves them now and gives them options going forward.
Rengifo is having a career year for the Angels and is slashing .305/.354/.413 so far this season in 62 games to go along with four home runs, 20 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. He can play all over the field and doesn't cost much at this point in his career.
Boston could always look to make a blockbuster deal -- maybe for someone like New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso -- but a deal for Rengifo would be much more likely.
