At Least One Of Four Red Sox Fan-Favorites 'Almost Certainly' Will Be Traded
Unsurprisingly, the Boston Red Sox aren't expected to enter the 2025 Major League Baseball season with the exact roster that they have now.
The 2024 season is over, and Boston will have some tough choices to make this winter. This could lead to adding some players in free agency. This could mean letting some players walk. This also could mean some trades are on the way.
Boston needs to be active this winter, and it's clear the roster needs some tweaking. Because of this, the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo said one of Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, Wilyer Abreu, or Jarren Duran "almost certainly" will be traded this winter.
"Craig Breslow has already signaled that many of this offseason's additions will likely come via trade," Cerullo said. "The offense skews massively left-handed, and with pretty much everyone set to return besides O'Neill the only way Boston can balance its lineup is by moving out one of its left-handed bats.
"What's that mean? At least one of Casas, Duran, Abreu, or Masataka Yoshida is almost certainly getting traded. Dealing from that group would presumably net a right-handed bat or more pitching, either of which would help address one of Boston's biggest needs."
This isn't too shocking, but it is still very interesting. Boston does seem to have a logjam in the outfield, and clearing it by dealing either Duran, Abreu, or Yoshida could give others more playing time. A deal also could balance the lineup or add a starting pitcher. A trade involving Casas would be the most surprising, but anything could happen.
