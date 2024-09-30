Could Two-Time All-Star On Trade Block Replace Red Sox's Kenley Jansen?
There's going to be plenty of rumors and speculation across Major League Baseball now that the regular season is over.
The Boston Red Sox are among a group of teams that failed to earn a playoff spot and now have a head start on their offseason planning. The Red Sox won't be able to make any major moves until the playoffs actually end, but rumors will start to pick up about who the club could target.
There clearly will be some changes made, and it already has been speculated that star closer Kenley Jansen won't be re-signing with the team this winter in free agency. Boston will have Liam Hendriks as an option to replace Jansen, but the club will need to add more firepower to the bullpen after a down year.
One player who surprisingly could be available and make some sense is St. Louis Cardinals star reliever Ryan Helsley. It seems like the Cardinals are nearing a rebuild, and it has been reported that Helsley will have trade interest this winter by the St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"After a record 49 saves at closer, Ryan Helsley is set for an arbitration jackpot, but he also will command interest from other teams and a significant return for a team looking beyond 2025, Helsley’s final year under control," Goold said.
Helsley is a two-time All-Star who logged a 2.04 ERA in 2024 across 65 outings to go along with 49 saves. He is one of the best relievers in baseball and still is in arbitration. Pairing him with Hendriks could form a fearsome duo at the end of games for Boston. Why not at least see what a deal would cost if St. Louis is blowing up the roster?
