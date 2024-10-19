Beloved Ex-Red Sox Champion Called Trade Candidate For Astros
Will one former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite find himself in a new jersey this winter?
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career in Boston and was a key member of the 2018 World Series-winning squad. He became a fan-favorite as a member of the Red Sox and also was loved in the clubhouse.
While this is the case, he was traded to the Houston Astros in 2022 ahead of the trade deadline. He finished out the season with the Astros and has spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins.
Vázquez now is a 10-year big league veteran who certainly still can help out a team. He didn't have his best season in 2024, and because of that, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer floated him as a trade candidate this winter with the Astros being a possible landing spot.
"Even if they won't necessarily be cutting payroll again this winter, indications are that the Twins won't be raising payroll either," Rymer said. "This could mean that for every piece they add, a piece will have to be subtracted. And if so, it's hard to think of a more expendable salary than the $10 million Christian Vázquez is due to make next year.
"His OPS for the last two seasons is a mere .587, and the emergence of Ryan Jeffers means the Twins no longer even need him as an everyday presence behind the dish...Potential Fits: San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers."
It's too early to know if he actually will be moved, but it wouldn't be too shocking.
