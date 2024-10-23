Beloved Ex-Red Sox Slugger Predicted To Get $7 Million From Pirates
One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite will be available again this winter.
Boston signed two-time All-Star Justin Turner ahead of the 2023 season. He shined and clubbed 23 home runs, had a career-high 96 RBIs, and slashed .276/.345/.455 in 146 games played. Turner wanted to stay in Boston, but the club opted to let him walk in free agency last offseason.
Turner stayed in the division and signed with the Toronto Blue Jays but was later traded to the Seattle Mariners. He now will be looking for another opportunity this winter in free agency, and MLB.com's Alex Stumpf suggested the Pittsburgh Pirates as a fit.
"For the offense, I’m looking at first base and corner outfield first," Stumpf said. "Justin Turner is turning 40 next month, but he’s still a productive hitter (114 OPS+ the last two seasons). Max Kepler had a down year with the Twins, some of which could be attributed to health.
"If he is clear medically, he is just a year removed from a 24-homer campaign and is a plus defender. Tyler O’Neill would also provide pop (31 home runs) to go along with his two Gold Gloves, but he would require a much larger contract than general manager Ben Cherington has given out in his time with the Pirates."
Pittsburgh is full of exciting, young talent, much like the Red Sox. It certainly makes sense for a club like that to bring in a respected veteran like Turner to help on the field and also provide an important voice in the clubhouse. The Pirates could take a big step forward in 2025 and bringing in someone like Turner could help push them in that direction.
Turner is projected to get a one-year deal worth over $7 million. The Pirates certainly could afford that.
