Beloved Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signing $6 Million Deal To Join Cubs
One former member of the Boston Red Sox has found a new home with the 2025 Major League Baseball season not far away.
Spring Training is in full swing and we have started to see last-second moves pop up across the league as the last top-tier free agents start to fly off the board. One former Red Sox fan-favorite found a new home on Tuesday.
Former Red Sox fan-favorite slugger Justin Turner reportedly is signing a one-year, $6 million deal to join the Chicago Cubs after they missed out on Alex Bregman, according to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney.
"Source: The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a one-year, $6 million agreement with Justin Turner, adding a solid, established hitter as part of their post-Alex Bregman pivot," Mooney said.
Turner spent the 2024 season as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. He appeared in 139 games overall in the campaign and finished the season with 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a .259/.354/.383 slash line.
He spent the 2023 season with the Red Sox and had a fantastic season. Turner was an important voice in the clubhouse and appeared in 146 games. He had a career-high 96 RBIs to go along with 23 home runs and a .276/.345/.455 slash line.
There was some chatter that Boston could've been interested in a potential move at one point over the last few weeks, but it ended up landing former Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman.
